3930 E Melinda Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

This highly upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, gated home is located in highly desirable Fireside at Desert Ridge. Home boasts upgraded tile throughtout the downstairs and bathrooms, upgraded carpet throughout the rest of the home. Lovely kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops and mocha cabinets. Nice large great room with surround sound. Half bath located downstairs. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Master bath has separate tub and shower and double sinks. Nice outdoor patio. Washer and dryer included. Community features includes: 2 pools- 1 heated, heated spa, kids splash pad, multiple parks, basketball courts, tennis courts and much more. Conveniently located close to 101, 51, Desert Ridge and City North.