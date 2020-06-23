All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3930 E Melinda Drive

3930 East Melinda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3930 East Melinda Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This highly upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, gated home is located in highly desirable Fireside at Desert Ridge. Home boasts upgraded tile throughtout the downstairs and bathrooms, upgraded carpet throughout the rest of the home. Lovely kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops and mocha cabinets. Nice large great room with surround sound. Half bath located downstairs. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Master bath has separate tub and shower and double sinks. Nice outdoor patio. Washer and dryer included. Community features includes: 2 pools- 1 heated, heated spa, kids splash pad, multiple parks, basketball courts, tennis courts and much more. Conveniently located close to 101, 51, Desert Ridge and City North.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 E Melinda Drive have any available units?
3930 E Melinda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3930 E Melinda Drive have?
Some of 3930 E Melinda Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3930 E Melinda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3930 E Melinda Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 E Melinda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3930 E Melinda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3930 E Melinda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3930 E Melinda Drive does offer parking.
Does 3930 E Melinda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3930 E Melinda Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 E Melinda Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3930 E Melinda Drive has a pool.
Does 3930 E Melinda Drive have accessible units?
No, 3930 E Melinda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 E Melinda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3930 E Melinda Drive has units with dishwashers.
