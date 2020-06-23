3909 E TARO Lane

Amenities

Professionally remodeled with the finest materials. Beautiful distressed, hand scraped floors throughout home except in kitchen and baths which is combination of tile and travertine. A++ schools ~ 3bed/2bath with Large Great Room. Kitchen is equipped with gas range new dishwasher, microwave, & refrigerator. Light and bright breakfast nook overlooks mature landscaped palm trees. The spacious great room has a gas fireplace and sliding doors to backyard with mature shade trees. Master bath sports double sinks, Beautiful cabinetry with loads of storage & sit down dressing table, private toilet, large stone shower and separate soaking tub. The private backyard has a gazebo. Large 2 car garage offers a wall of cabinets and workbench along with a new gas hot water heater. Washer & Dryer included. Call Owner/Agent Jane Grimm, 602-549-7346