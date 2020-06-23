All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3909 E TARO Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3909 E TARO Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3909 E TARO Lane

3909 East Taro Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3909 East Taro Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Professionally remodeled with the finest materials. Beautiful distressed, hand scraped floors throughout home except in kitchen and baths which is combination of tile and travertine. A++ schools ~ 3bed/2bath with Large Great Room. Kitchen is equipped with gas range new dishwasher, microwave, & refrigerator. Light and bright breakfast nook overlooks mature landscaped palm trees. The spacious great room has a gas fireplace and sliding doors to backyard with mature shade trees. Master bath sports double sinks, Beautiful cabinetry with loads of storage & sit down dressing table, private toilet, large stone shower and separate soaking tub. The private backyard has a gazebo. Large 2 car garage offers a wall of cabinets and workbench along with a new gas hot water heater. Washer & Dryer included. Call Owner/Agent Jane Grimm, 602-549-7346

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 E TARO Lane have any available units?
3909 E TARO Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3909 E TARO Lane have?
Some of 3909 E TARO Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3909 E TARO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3909 E TARO Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 E TARO Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3909 E TARO Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3909 E TARO Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3909 E TARO Lane offers parking.
Does 3909 E TARO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3909 E TARO Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 E TARO Lane have a pool?
No, 3909 E TARO Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3909 E TARO Lane have accessible units?
No, 3909 E TARO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 E TARO Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3909 E TARO Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College