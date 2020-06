3836 E EXPEDITION Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room

STUNNING ELEGANT EXECUTIVE HOME INVITES YOU WITH TWIN STAIRCASES FROM THE GRAND ENTRY, 6850 SQUARE FEET OFFERS GENEROUS SIZED ROOMS IN A ENTERTAINERS DELIGHT FLOORPLAN. THE FORMAL LIVING ROOM HAS SOARING CEILINGS AND PICTURE WINDOWS, THE OVERSIZED FAMILY ROOM OVERLOOKS A GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GAS COOKTOP, AMPLE CABINETRY, CENTER ISLAND,GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,DOUBLE WALL OVEN, WALK IN PANTRY,COZY BREAKFAST AREA, SECOND LEVEL FEATURES FABULOUS MASTER SUITE WITH WALK OUT BACONY OVERLOOKING MOUNTAIN VIEWS, LUXURIOUS BATH WITH JACUZZI TUB, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WALK IN SHOWER WITH 2 HEADS, DOUBLE WALK IN CLOSETS, THE BASEMENT OFFERS A HUGE BONUS ROOM/GAME ROOM, 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS,IDEAL FOR GUEST QUARTERS OR KIDS WING. LOVELY BACKYARD WITH TREES AND GRASS.