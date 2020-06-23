All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3822 N 53RD Way

3822 North 53rd Way · No Longer Available
Location

3822 North 53rd Way, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
This traditional remodeled ranch style home is nestled in the one of the more desired areas of Arcadia. Sitting on more than half of an acre, this home has plenty of adventures that are awaiting your children whatever their ages may be. The pool area is perfect for entertaining all year round. The immaculate interiors are simply perfect with an open floor plan featuring a tastefully remodeled kitchen that will keep the inner chef in you happy and connected with your family while preparing your every family meal since it is open to the family room. The house has a split floor plan with two master bedrooms to choose from. Perfect for younger or older children. Located in walking distance to Hopi School. Perfect location in so many ways including the neighborhoods quintessential charm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3822 N 53RD Way have any available units?
3822 N 53RD Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3822 N 53RD Way have?
Some of 3822 N 53RD Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3822 N 53RD Way currently offering any rent specials?
3822 N 53RD Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3822 N 53RD Way pet-friendly?
No, 3822 N 53RD Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3822 N 53RD Way offer parking?
Yes, 3822 N 53RD Way does offer parking.
Does 3822 N 53RD Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3822 N 53RD Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3822 N 53RD Way have a pool?
Yes, 3822 N 53RD Way has a pool.
Does 3822 N 53RD Way have accessible units?
No, 3822 N 53RD Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3822 N 53RD Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3822 N 53RD Way has units with dishwashers.
