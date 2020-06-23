3822 N 53RD Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This traditional remodeled ranch style home is nestled in the one of the more desired areas of Arcadia. Sitting on more than half of an acre, this home has plenty of adventures that are awaiting your children whatever their ages may be. The pool area is perfect for entertaining all year round. The immaculate interiors are simply perfect with an open floor plan featuring a tastefully remodeled kitchen that will keep the inner chef in you happy and connected with your family while preparing your every family meal since it is open to the family room. The house has a split floor plan with two master bedrooms to choose from. Perfect for younger or older children. Located in walking distance to Hopi School. Perfect location in so many ways including the neighborhoods quintessential charm.