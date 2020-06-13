All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3816 N. 83rd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3816 N. 83rd Avenue
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

3816 N. 83rd Avenue

3816 North 83rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3816 North 83rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Experience affordable living in a convenient location at our West Valley Phoenix apartments! Palm Crests affordable and comfortable lifestyle gives you spacious floor plans with patios and balconies for quiet enjoyment of the beautifully landscaped outdoors. Our friendly atmosphere combined with a professional responsive management team, is just a small part of making your new home the best it can be. Palm Crests great location provides convenient access to Loop 101, I-10 and Desert Sky Mall! Its only minutes from the fabulous, brand new sports arenas of Glendale.

BusinessCenter,CoverPark,FitnessCenter,OnSiteMaintenance,OnSiteManagement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3816 N. 83rd Avenue have any available units?
3816 N. 83rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3816 N. 83rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3816 N. 83rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 N. 83rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3816 N. 83rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3816 N. 83rd Avenue offer parking?
No, 3816 N. 83rd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3816 N. 83rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3816 N. 83rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 N. 83rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 3816 N. 83rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3816 N. 83rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3816 N. 83rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3816 N. 83rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3816 N. 83rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3816 N. 83rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3816 N. 83rd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College