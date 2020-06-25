3715 E. Lupine Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming ranch style home sits on a huge lot with diving pool! Large interior with separate family & living rooms, lots of counter space in kitchen & master suite with private bath & double sinks. Backyard is like a park with multiple grass areas, shade trees, & sparkling pool. Spacious screen enclosed patio is perfect for relaxing in the shade. Landscaping and pool maintenance included!! Dogs under 30 lbs will be considered.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.