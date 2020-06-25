All apartments in Phoenix
3715 E. Lupine Ave.

3715 East Lupine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3715 East Lupine Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85028
Cavalier Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming ranch style home sits on a huge lot with diving pool! Large interior with separate family & living rooms, lots of counter space in kitchen & master suite with private bath & double sinks. Backyard is like a park with multiple grass areas, shade trees, & sparkling pool. Spacious screen enclosed patio is perfect for relaxing in the shade. Landscaping and pool maintenance included!! Dogs under 30 lbs will be considered.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3715 E. Lupine Ave. have any available units?
3715 E. Lupine Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3715 E. Lupine Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3715 E. Lupine Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 E. Lupine Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3715 E. Lupine Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3715 E. Lupine Ave. offer parking?
No, 3715 E. Lupine Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3715 E. Lupine Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3715 E. Lupine Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 E. Lupine Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 3715 E. Lupine Ave. has a pool.
Does 3715 E. Lupine Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3715 E. Lupine Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 E. Lupine Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3715 E. Lupine Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3715 E. Lupine Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3715 E. Lupine Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
