Phoenix, AZ
3712 E EARLL Drive
3712 E EARLL Drive

3712 E Earll Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3712 E Earll Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Citrus Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Welcome to The Clementine, a newly constructed Spanish Colonial home in Arcadia's newest community! Features include an open and thoughtfully designed floor plan, 3 large bedrooms with upstairs laundry room, 9' ceiling and 8' entry door, 42' White Shaker Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite counters, Gas Range, 2-Tone Paint though-out, Washer/Dryer, Tankless gas water heater & Nest Thermostat. Live close to all the Arcadia hot spots like LGO, Postino's, North Italia, and Chelsea's Kitchen. Luxury living has never been so affordable!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 E EARLL Drive have any available units?
3712 E EARLL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3712 E EARLL Drive have?
Some of 3712 E EARLL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 E EARLL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3712 E EARLL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 E EARLL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3712 E EARLL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3712 E EARLL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3712 E EARLL Drive offers parking.
Does 3712 E EARLL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3712 E EARLL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 E EARLL Drive have a pool?
No, 3712 E EARLL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3712 E EARLL Drive have accessible units?
No, 3712 E EARLL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 E EARLL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3712 E EARLL Drive has units with dishwashers.
