3712 E EARLL Drive

Welcome to The Clementine, a newly constructed Spanish Colonial home in Arcadia's newest community! Features include an open and thoughtfully designed floor plan, 3 large bedrooms with upstairs laundry room, 9' ceiling and 8' entry door, 42' White Shaker Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite counters, Gas Range, 2-Tone Paint though-out, Washer/Dryer, Tankless gas water heater & Nest Thermostat. Live close to all the Arcadia hot spots like LGO, Postino's, North Italia, and Chelsea's Kitchen. Luxury living has never been so affordable!