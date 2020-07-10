3705 W Villa Maria Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7cf0788079 ---- Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath with *NEW* neutral tan paint throughout! Open concept den, dining and kitchen. Kitchen includes all appliances as well as a laundry nook with washer & dryer included! *New* wood planking flooring in den, hall and both bedrooms so *NO* carpet throughout. Master bedroom with private bath; each bedroom has two separate closets for lots of storage. Guest and master bath feature updated cabinets. Nice sized backyard with patio perfect for grilling. Convenient location close to 1-17 and 101 freeways, shopping and schools. Home is not pet friendly and not open to Section 8. $50 non-refundable application fee for up to 2 adults 18. Base rent doesn\'t include 5% monthly administrative fee which includes taxes Disposal Range/Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit