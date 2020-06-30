3505 E Angela Dr 21248454 (001)

North Phoenix Gem - Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in convenient location off of the 51 and Bell Rd. Brand new flooring throughout. Great citrus trees in back yard. Pride of ownership shows in this home! Come take a look today as this will not last long!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
