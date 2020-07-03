3500 E LINCOLN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill guest suite media room tennis court

Incredible views of Camelback and the City, privacy and a fabulous location along the Lincoln corridor, minutes to downtown, and airport - hiking, tennis, basketball and community pool behind a 24 hour guarded entrance. This contemporary style executive home is perfect for one who would benefit from a home office, lock and leave when traveling and entertain when home. The gourmet, open kitchen has been beautifully upgraded with induction cooktop, double ovens, granite counters, RO and soft water system. The vaulted ceiling great room offers theatre style viewing with side by side screens plus projection system and full wet bar. The master bedroom suite includes a fireplace and television. The guest suite has a full en suite bath. Relax on the patio with misting system and built in grill