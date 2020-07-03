All apartments in Phoenix
3500 E LINCOLN Drive

3500 East Lincoln Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3500 East Lincoln Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
media room
tennis court
Incredible views of Camelback and the City, privacy and a fabulous location along the Lincoln corridor, minutes to downtown, and airport - hiking, tennis, basketball and community pool behind a 24 hour guarded entrance. This contemporary style executive home is perfect for one who would benefit from a home office, lock and leave when traveling and entertain when home. The gourmet, open kitchen has been beautifully upgraded with induction cooktop, double ovens, granite counters, RO and soft water system. The vaulted ceiling great room offers theatre style viewing with side by side screens plus projection system and full wet bar. The master bedroom suite includes a fireplace and television. The guest suite has a full en suite bath. Relax on the patio with misting system and built in grill

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 E LINCOLN Drive have any available units?
3500 E LINCOLN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3500 E LINCOLN Drive have?
Some of 3500 E LINCOLN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 E LINCOLN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3500 E LINCOLN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 E LINCOLN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3500 E LINCOLN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3500 E LINCOLN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3500 E LINCOLN Drive offers parking.
Does 3500 E LINCOLN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3500 E LINCOLN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 E LINCOLN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3500 E LINCOLN Drive has a pool.
Does 3500 E LINCOLN Drive have accessible units?
No, 3500 E LINCOLN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 E LINCOLN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3500 E LINCOLN Drive has units with dishwashers.

