347 E HAYWARD Avenue

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

SPECTACULAR North/Central Top-to-Bottom Remodel. You will love the convenience of this Location! This gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home features Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Appliances, Granite Kitchen Back Splash, Wainscot detail in the Living Room, Polished Nickel Fixtures, Travertine Floors, Refinished Cabinets, a 2 Car Garage and a Play Pool. Large Bedrooms with Roomy Closets. This is a Must-See for Tenants looking to live in the North Central area. This gem of a home is one of a kind, so don't take too long because it won't last. Pet-friendly upon owner's approval. Tenant pays monthly lawn maintenance and pool fees which are billed by the landlord.