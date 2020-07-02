All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

347 E HAYWARD Avenue

347 East Hayward Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

347 East Hayward Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020
North Central Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
SPECTACULAR North/Central Top-to-Bottom Remodel. You will love the convenience of this Location! This gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home features Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Appliances, Granite Kitchen Back Splash, Wainscot detail in the Living Room, Polished Nickel Fixtures, Travertine Floors, Refinished Cabinets, a 2 Car Garage and a Play Pool. Large Bedrooms with Roomy Closets. This is a Must-See for Tenants looking to live in the North Central area. This gem of a home is one of a kind, so don't take too long because it won't last. Pet-friendly upon owner's approval. Tenant pays monthly lawn maintenance and pool fees which are billed by the landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347 E HAYWARD Avenue have any available units?
347 E HAYWARD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 347 E HAYWARD Avenue have?
Some of 347 E HAYWARD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 347 E HAYWARD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
347 E HAYWARD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 E HAYWARD Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 347 E HAYWARD Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 347 E HAYWARD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 347 E HAYWARD Avenue offers parking.
Does 347 E HAYWARD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 347 E HAYWARD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 E HAYWARD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 347 E HAYWARD Avenue has a pool.
Does 347 E HAYWARD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 347 E HAYWARD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 347 E HAYWARD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 347 E HAYWARD Avenue has units with dishwashers.

