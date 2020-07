Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Beautifully REMODELED 2 Bed / 2 Bath / 2 Car Garage. New Flooring, Paint, Carpet, Granite Countertops, Fixtures and Stainless Steel Appliances. Vaulted Ceilings, Kitchen Island, and Walk-in closet in Master. Conveniently located blocks from the 51 and 101 FRWY, PV college and Desert Ridge. *Some work still in progress and will be available for move in 02/13/2019. Please call Chase at (602) 881-5344 to schedule a showing.