Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3430 South 72nd Lane

3430 South 72nd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3430 South 72nd Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Sienna Vista

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out the 3D tour by using the link below!!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4CL1gB2ESAa

Welcome to your amazing move in ready 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Phoenix!! Close to shopping, and so much more! Don't miss this wonderful well-kept home!

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 month’s rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non-refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3430 South 72nd Lane have any available units?
3430 South 72nd Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3430 South 72nd Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3430 South 72nd Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3430 South 72nd Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3430 South 72nd Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3430 South 72nd Lane offer parking?
No, 3430 South 72nd Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3430 South 72nd Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3430 South 72nd Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3430 South 72nd Lane have a pool?
No, 3430 South 72nd Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3430 South 72nd Lane have accessible units?
No, 3430 South 72nd Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3430 South 72nd Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3430 South 72nd Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3430 South 72nd Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3430 South 72nd Lane has units with air conditioning.

