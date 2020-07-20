3429 Wayland Dr

Amenities
Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Near the end of a cul-de-sac. Open floor plan! All on one level!
Amenities
Built in 2005
1601 sq ft
Two car garage
Cul-de-sac lot
Mountain views
North-south exposure
Desert front landscaping
Vaulted ceilings
Community has a childrens playground
Flooring is carpeting and tile
Kitchen includes electric stove, disposal, dishwasher and kitchen island
Full bath in the master bedroom
Master bedroom walk-in closet
Washer dryer hookups
Formal dining area in kitchen
Breakfast bar
Great room
Ceiling fans
Cable-TV available
High-speed Internet available
Close to newer shopping areas and downtown
Pets upon lessor approval