Last updated May 17 2019 at 8:54 AM

3429 Wayland Dr

3429 West Wayland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3429 West Wayland Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Park Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Near the end of a cul-de-sac. Open floor plan! All on one level!

Amenities

Built in 2005
1601 sq ft
Two car garage
Cul-de-sac lot
Mountain views
North-south exposure
Desert front landscaping
Vaulted ceilings
Community has a childrens playground
Flooring is carpeting and tile
Kitchen includes electric stove, disposal, dishwasher and kitchen island
Full bath in the master bedroom
Master bedroom walk-in closet
Washer dryer hookups
Formal dining area in kitchen
Breakfast bar
Great room
Ceiling fans
Cable-TV available
High-speed Internet available
Close to newer shopping areas and downtown
Pets upon lessor approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3429 Wayland Dr have any available units?
3429 Wayland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3429 Wayland Dr have?
Some of 3429 Wayland Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3429 Wayland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3429 Wayland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3429 Wayland Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3429 Wayland Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3429 Wayland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3429 Wayland Dr offers parking.
Does 3429 Wayland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3429 Wayland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3429 Wayland Dr have a pool?
No, 3429 Wayland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3429 Wayland Dr have accessible units?
No, 3429 Wayland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3429 Wayland Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3429 Wayland Dr has units with dishwashers.
