3414 West Rancho Drive
3414 West Rancho Drive

3414 West Rancho Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3414 West Rancho Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Maryvale Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic Rental Home in the heart of Maryvale at 35th Ave and Bethany Home. Home has 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, w/ a ONE CAR carport! Soothing interior palette, beautiful tile and laminate flooring throughout, and ceiling fans. Spacious open floor plan, tiled counters/backsplash, and wood cabinets in kitchen. Generous size bedrooms, ample closets, updated baths, and one car garage. Huge backyard with covered patio. One small dog ok with $45 per month pet rent. Ready for immediate move in!

$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $150 refundable cleaning deposit. $1299 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3414 West Rancho Drive have any available units?
3414 West Rancho Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3414 West Rancho Drive have?
Some of 3414 West Rancho Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3414 West Rancho Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3414 West Rancho Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 West Rancho Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3414 West Rancho Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3414 West Rancho Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3414 West Rancho Drive offers parking.
Does 3414 West Rancho Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3414 West Rancho Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 West Rancho Drive have a pool?
No, 3414 West Rancho Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3414 West Rancho Drive have accessible units?
No, 3414 West Rancho Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 West Rancho Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3414 West Rancho Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
