3331 W Marco Polo Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Incredible location! Quiet, clean North Phoenix neighborhood, close to area schools, shopping and freeways. Huge yard and no HOA. Space for an RV gate and room to store your toys. Home has been completely renovated over the past several years, including a new roof, dual pane windows, wood laminate and tile flooring, new stucco, covered patio, and new paint inside and out. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home, has an open floor plan, over-sized garage, low maintenance landscape and is move in ready. This home is surely what you have been looking for!! Schedule a showing before it's gone!

Admin fee $125. tax $46.17