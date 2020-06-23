All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3331 W Marco Polo Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3331 W Marco Polo Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3331 W Marco Polo Rd

3331 West Marco Polo Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3331 West Marco Polo Road, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Incredible location! Quiet, clean North Phoenix neighborhood, close to area schools, shopping and freeways. Huge yard and no HOA. Space for an RV gate and room to store your toys. Home has been completely renovated over the past several years, including a new roof, dual pane windows, wood laminate and tile flooring, new stucco, covered patio, and new paint inside and out. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home, has an open floor plan, over-sized garage, low maintenance landscape and is move in ready. This home is surely what you have been looking for!! Schedule a showing before it's gone!
Admin fee $125. tax $46.17

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3331 W Marco Polo Rd have any available units?
3331 W Marco Polo Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3331 W Marco Polo Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3331 W Marco Polo Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3331 W Marco Polo Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3331 W Marco Polo Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3331 W Marco Polo Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3331 W Marco Polo Rd does offer parking.
Does 3331 W Marco Polo Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3331 W Marco Polo Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3331 W Marco Polo Rd have a pool?
No, 3331 W Marco Polo Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3331 W Marco Polo Rd have accessible units?
No, 3331 W Marco Polo Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3331 W Marco Polo Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3331 W Marco Polo Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3331 W Marco Polo Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3331 W Marco Polo Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Capital Place by Mark-Taylor
11 S 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St
Phoenix, AZ 85054

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College