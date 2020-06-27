This home has tons of charm and was loved by the owner who moved out of state. Huge yard with lots of grass and a beautiful tree. 17X14 Bonus Room with private entrance in the yard. The main house has 3 bedrooms with lots of upgrades. The master has Bamboo floors and there are ceiling fans in all rooms. The kitchen has a stainless steel back splash and newer cabinets. The floor plan is open and bright. Most walls have been repainted a neutral color. All appliances are included. Front Landscaping is included with rent. $200 non-refundable Admin Fee is due at lease signing and a $300 pet dep. Phx has a 2.3% rental tax. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 3239 East Andorra Drive have?
Some of 3239 East Andorra Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3239 East Andorra Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3239 East Andorra Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3239 East Andorra Drive offer parking?
No, 3239 East Andorra Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3239 East Andorra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3239 East Andorra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3239 East Andorra Drive have a pool?
No, 3239 East Andorra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3239 East Andorra Drive have accessible units?
No, 3239 East Andorra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3239 East Andorra Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3239 East Andorra Drive does not have units with dishwashers.