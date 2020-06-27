3239 East Andorra Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home has tons of charm and was loved by the owner who moved out of state. Huge yard with lots of grass and a beautiful tree. 17X14 Bonus Room with private entrance in the yard. The main house has 3 bedrooms with lots of upgrades. The master has Bamboo floors and there are ceiling fans in all rooms. The kitchen has a stainless steel back splash and newer cabinets. The floor plan is open and bright. Most walls have been repainted a neutral color. All appliances are included. Front Landscaping is included with rent. $200 non-refundable Admin Fee is due at lease signing and a $300 pet dep. Phx has a 2.3% rental tax.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.