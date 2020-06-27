All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3239 East Andorra Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3239 East Andorra Drive
Last updated August 6 2019 at 6:10 PM

3239 East Andorra Drive

3239 East Andorra Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3239 East Andorra Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has tons of charm and was loved by the owner who moved out of state. Huge yard with lots of grass and a beautiful tree. 17X14 Bonus Room with private entrance in the yard. The main house has 3 bedrooms with lots of upgrades. The master has Bamboo floors and there are ceiling fans in all rooms. The kitchen has a stainless steel back splash and newer cabinets. The floor plan is open and bright. Most walls have been repainted a neutral color. All appliances are included. Front Landscaping is included with rent. $200 non-refundable Admin Fee is due at lease signing and a $300 pet dep. Phx has a 2.3% rental tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3239 East Andorra Drive have any available units?
3239 East Andorra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3239 East Andorra Drive have?
Some of 3239 East Andorra Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3239 East Andorra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3239 East Andorra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3239 East Andorra Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3239 East Andorra Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3239 East Andorra Drive offer parking?
No, 3239 East Andorra Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3239 East Andorra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3239 East Andorra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3239 East Andorra Drive have a pool?
No, 3239 East Andorra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3239 East Andorra Drive have accessible units?
No, 3239 East Andorra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3239 East Andorra Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3239 East Andorra Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College