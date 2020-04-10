All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3205 W LOMA Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3205 W LOMA Lane
Last updated April 7 2020 at 5:25 PM

3205 W LOMA Lane

3205 West Loma Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3205 West Loma Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This charming, modern, fully furnished, newly renovated townhouse is the perfect place to call home. No detail has been spared to furnish the unit and make the proper updates to ensure your comfort. The open floor plan boasts vaulted ceilings, a light and airy kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, and a breakfast bar. The spacious master bedroom has a modern, yet comfortable king bed and walk-in closet. The living room sofa has a pull out queen mattress as well for any guests you may have. All the furniture is less than a year old and extremely clean, along with the rest of the townhouse. There is a washer and dryer in unit, as well as your own private outdoor patio space to enjoy. The community includes a pool and ample parking, and easy access to your unit. This property won't last so put in an application today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 W LOMA Lane have any available units?
3205 W LOMA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 W LOMA Lane have?
Some of 3205 W LOMA Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 W LOMA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3205 W LOMA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 W LOMA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3205 W LOMA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3205 W LOMA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3205 W LOMA Lane offers parking.
Does 3205 W LOMA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3205 W LOMA Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 W LOMA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3205 W LOMA Lane has a pool.
Does 3205 W LOMA Lane have accessible units?
No, 3205 W LOMA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 W LOMA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3205 W LOMA Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College