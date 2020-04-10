3205 W LOMA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

This charming, modern, fully furnished, newly renovated townhouse is the perfect place to call home. No detail has been spared to furnish the unit and make the proper updates to ensure your comfort. The open floor plan boasts vaulted ceilings, a light and airy kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, and a breakfast bar. The spacious master bedroom has a modern, yet comfortable king bed and walk-in closet. The living room sofa has a pull out queen mattress as well for any guests you may have. All the furniture is less than a year old and extremely clean, along with the rest of the townhouse. There is a washer and dryer in unit, as well as your own private outdoor patio space to enjoy. The community includes a pool and ample parking, and easy access to your unit. This property won't last so put in an application today!