Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

South Phoenix Historic Home - Beautiful historic home off Baseline & 32nd in Phoenix. Oversized lot (one acre) with irrigation. Large covered porch. Fireplace. Conveniently located to I-10 and Sky Harbor airport. No Smoking allowed. No Cats. www.rcpmaz.com

****note: only one acre is for tenant use and responsibility.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2592827)