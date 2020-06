Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 story home for rent in the northwest valley, all bedrooms are upstairs along with a play area open space, master bedroom is very spacious which it is the whole back part of the upstairs along with separate bath and shower and double sinks, all rooms have walk in closets . there is a pool that is fenced in with a huge patio ,



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/phoenix-az?lid=12317509



(RLNE4948028)