All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3022 W Country Gables Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3022 W Country Gables Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3022 W Country Gables Dr

3022 West Country Gables Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3022 West Country Gables Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Country Gables

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Enter home into a wonderful flowing floor plan. Diagonally-set 18x18 tile throughout all trafficked areas!Large living room-ideal for relaxing or entertaining.Nice
bedrooms. Updates restrooms.Arizona room 300sqft. Bonus great space for an office,playroom or just relaxing. Large back yard. close to shopping, dining, and
schools. Metro Center Mall, easy access to freeways. CALL TODAY, THIS WON'T LAST LONG!**$150.00 one time tenant processing fee charged with other
move in monies** 15 monthly admin fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3022 W Country Gables Dr have any available units?
3022 W Country Gables Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3022 W Country Gables Dr have?
Some of 3022 W Country Gables Dr's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3022 W Country Gables Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3022 W Country Gables Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3022 W Country Gables Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3022 W Country Gables Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3022 W Country Gables Dr offer parking?
No, 3022 W Country Gables Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3022 W Country Gables Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3022 W Country Gables Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3022 W Country Gables Dr have a pool?
No, 3022 W Country Gables Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3022 W Country Gables Dr have accessible units?
No, 3022 W Country Gables Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3022 W Country Gables Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3022 W Country Gables Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Casa Anita
1801 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Villas on 28th
3822 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College