3022 W Country Gables Dr

Amenities
Enter home into a wonderful flowing floor plan. Diagonally-set 18x18 tile throughout all trafficked areas!Large living room-ideal for relaxing or entertaining.Nice
bedrooms. Updates restrooms.Arizona room 300sqft. Bonus great space for an office,playroom or just relaxing. Large back yard. close to shopping, dining, and
schools. Metro Center Mall, easy access to freeways. CALL TODAY, THIS WON'T LAST LONG!**$150.00 one time tenant processing fee charged with other
move in monies** 15 monthly admin fee