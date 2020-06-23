3022 W Country Gables Dr

Amenities

dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities

Enter home into a wonderful flowing floor plan. Diagonally-set 18x18 tile throughout all trafficked areas!Large living room-ideal for relaxing or entertaining.Nice

bedrooms. Updates restrooms.Arizona room 300sqft. Bonus great space for an office,playroom or just relaxing. Large back yard. close to shopping, dining, and

schools. Metro Center Mall, easy access to freeways. CALL TODAY, THIS WON'T LAST LONG!**$150.00 one time tenant processing fee charged with other

move in monies** 15 monthly admin fee