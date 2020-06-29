All apartments in Phoenix
3014 W RAPALO Road
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:31 PM

3014 W RAPALO Road

3014 West Rapalo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3014 West Rapalo Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Tramonto

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Fully Furnished Luxury Rental that offers NEW luxurious beds, linens, finishes, kitchenware & design in this semi-custom home located in beautiful Tramonto. Designer paint & wood floors updated recently, a large gourmet kitchen appointed with stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, bar & breakfast nook. This 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home offers 2 fireplaces, large master suite with private fireplace, sitting room, loft, office & lush backyard with, flower pots, tranquil fountain, fire pit & Saltillo patio and custom built-in barbeque to enjoy the peaceful outdoor patio. Beautiful desert trails are within walking distance & just minutes away, as well as community pools& spa, parks, tennis and basketball courts. The new John C. Lincoln Hospital is within minutes of driving time, more. Tv's are located in the Family room, back patio, upstairs loft and master bedroom, wireless fast internet is also included and the property is professionally managed with a property manager that is introduced at the time of checkin. The town of Cave Creek offering Southwest Charm and amazing restaurants, bars and abundant shopping is a close drive to the property, along with a quick drive to I17 will take you North to Sedona, Prescott and the path to the Grand Canyon. North Scottsdale and the Boulders is a 15 minute drive to take in all that North Scottsdale has to offer in resorts, golf, dining and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 W RAPALO Road have any available units?
3014 W RAPALO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3014 W RAPALO Road have?
Some of 3014 W RAPALO Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3014 W RAPALO Road currently offering any rent specials?
3014 W RAPALO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 W RAPALO Road pet-friendly?
No, 3014 W RAPALO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3014 W RAPALO Road offer parking?
Yes, 3014 W RAPALO Road offers parking.
Does 3014 W RAPALO Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 W RAPALO Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 W RAPALO Road have a pool?
Yes, 3014 W RAPALO Road has a pool.
Does 3014 W RAPALO Road have accessible units?
No, 3014 W RAPALO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 W RAPALO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3014 W RAPALO Road has units with dishwashers.
