3014 W RAPALO Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court fire pit parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court

Fully Furnished Luxury Rental that offers NEW luxurious beds, linens, finishes, kitchenware & design in this semi-custom home located in beautiful Tramonto. Designer paint & wood floors updated recently, a large gourmet kitchen appointed with stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, bar & breakfast nook. This 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home offers 2 fireplaces, large master suite with private fireplace, sitting room, loft, office & lush backyard with, flower pots, tranquil fountain, fire pit & Saltillo patio and custom built-in barbeque to enjoy the peaceful outdoor patio. Beautiful desert trails are within walking distance & just minutes away, as well as community pools& spa, parks, tennis and basketball courts. The new John C. Lincoln Hospital is within minutes of driving time, more. Tv's are located in the Family room, back patio, upstairs loft and master bedroom, wireless fast internet is also included and the property is professionally managed with a property manager that is introduced at the time of checkin. The town of Cave Creek offering Southwest Charm and amazing restaurants, bars and abundant shopping is a close drive to the property, along with a quick drive to I17 will take you North to Sedona, Prescott and the path to the Grand Canyon. North Scottsdale and the Boulders is a 15 minute drive to take in all that North Scottsdale has to offer in resorts, golf, dining and shopping!