3001 W Royal Palm RD

Amenities

patio / balcony carport recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

2-bed Phoenix Home with huge yard - 2-bed, 1 bath single story home in Phoenix. Brick home with large fenced backyard. Attached carport, laundry provided by Landlord. New 2-tone paint inside. Tile floors in living, kitchen and bath with new carpet in both beds. Updated fixtures and blinds throughout. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Nicely updated bath. Large covered patio on rear and huge grass yard. Front door and sliding back door were recently replaced. Large storage closet on back of home.



Just off Northern & 33rd Ave with easy access to I-17, close to GCU. Established neighborhood, grocery, banks and schools nearby as well as dining and nightlife.



Tenant pays all utilities and maintains landscape. Rent does not include 2.3% Phoenix Rental Tax or 1.5% Admin Fee.



Email or Text Matt to view - matthewthornton@me.com, 480-375-5263. Matt is a licensed Real Estate Agent.



(RLNE3973691)