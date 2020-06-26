All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

3001 W Royal Palm RD

3001 West Royal Palm Road · No Longer Available
Location

3001 West Royal Palm Road, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Alta Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2-bed Phoenix Home with huge yard - 2-bed, 1 bath single story home in Phoenix. Brick home with large fenced backyard. Attached carport, laundry provided by Landlord. New 2-tone paint inside. Tile floors in living, kitchen and bath with new carpet in both beds. Updated fixtures and blinds throughout. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Nicely updated bath. Large covered patio on rear and huge grass yard. Front door and sliding back door were recently replaced. Large storage closet on back of home.

Just off Northern & 33rd Ave with easy access to I-17, close to GCU. Established neighborhood, grocery, banks and schools nearby as well as dining and nightlife.

Tenant pays all utilities and maintains landscape. Rent does not include 2.3% Phoenix Rental Tax or 1.5% Admin Fee.

Email or Text Matt to view - matthewthornton@me.com, 480-375-5263. Matt is a licensed Real Estate Agent.

(RLNE3973691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 W Royal Palm RD have any available units?
3001 W Royal Palm RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 W Royal Palm RD have?
Some of 3001 W Royal Palm RD's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 W Royal Palm RD currently offering any rent specials?
3001 W Royal Palm RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 W Royal Palm RD pet-friendly?
No, 3001 W Royal Palm RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3001 W Royal Palm RD offer parking?
Yes, 3001 W Royal Palm RD offers parking.
Does 3001 W Royal Palm RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 W Royal Palm RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 W Royal Palm RD have a pool?
No, 3001 W Royal Palm RD does not have a pool.
Does 3001 W Royal Palm RD have accessible units?
No, 3001 W Royal Palm RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 W Royal Palm RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3001 W Royal Palm RD does not have units with dishwashers.
