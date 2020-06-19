2916 E LUDLOW Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Home located in the Great North Phoenix Neighborhood and based of Shadow Mountain. 3 bed rooms well maintained home with open floor plan, wood floor and ceramic tile in all the right places, a fire place in the family room. 3 bed rooms plus big den for business office. The Brand-New Stainless Steel Cooktops & Oven Range with self-cleaning and matching Microwave with Sensor Cooking, large kitchen with island and opens to family room and backyard view. Master with walk-in closet and master bath with separate tub and shower. 3 car garages with built-in storage cabinets, freshly epoxy shield floor. Flag stones in back yard extended patio. Walk to hiking trail, close to great shopping, dining and easy access FWY 51 and 15 minutes to Airport. Rent included Landscaping and Home Warranty.