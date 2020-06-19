All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:35 PM

2916 E LUDLOW Drive

2916 East Ludlow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2916 East Ludlow Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Home located in the Great North Phoenix Neighborhood and based of Shadow Mountain. 3 bed rooms well maintained home with open floor plan, wood floor and ceramic tile in all the right places, a fire place in the family room. 3 bed rooms plus big den for business office. The Brand-New Stainless Steel Cooktops & Oven Range with self-cleaning and matching Microwave with Sensor Cooking, large kitchen with island and opens to family room and backyard view. Master with walk-in closet and master bath with separate tub and shower. 3 car garages with built-in storage cabinets, freshly epoxy shield floor. Flag stones in back yard extended patio. Walk to hiking trail, close to great shopping, dining and easy access FWY 51 and 15 minutes to Airport. Rent included Landscaping and Home Warranty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2916 E LUDLOW Drive have any available units?
2916 E LUDLOW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2916 E LUDLOW Drive have?
Some of 2916 E LUDLOW Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2916 E LUDLOW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2916 E LUDLOW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 E LUDLOW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2916 E LUDLOW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2916 E LUDLOW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2916 E LUDLOW Drive offers parking.
Does 2916 E LUDLOW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2916 E LUDLOW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 E LUDLOW Drive have a pool?
No, 2916 E LUDLOW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2916 E LUDLOW Drive have accessible units?
No, 2916 E LUDLOW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 E LUDLOW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2916 E LUDLOW Drive has units with dishwashers.
