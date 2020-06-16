All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2849 E Captain Dreyfus Ave
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:27 AM

2849 E Captain Dreyfus Ave

2849 East Captain Dreyfus Avenue · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2849 East Captain Dreyfus Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Major Cross Streets are Thunderbird & 28th Street
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. Footage: 1,477
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in a case by case basis

------------------------------
No Application Fees! This single level 3 bedroom, 2 bedroom corner lot Phoenix home in Paradise Valley schools. Plenty of living space with separate living room, family room and formal dining area. Upgraded carpeting, two tone paint throughout, upgraded window blinds and ceiling fans in each room. Kitchen features extra counter top space, electric range, stove top microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator and pantry. Master suite includes double closets and a separate entrance to the backyard. Garage features storage shelves and backyard includes RV gate and large covered patio.

No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. 12 Month minimum lease.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2849 E Captain Dreyfus Ave have any available units?
2849 E Captain Dreyfus Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2849 E Captain Dreyfus Ave have?
Some of 2849 E Captain Dreyfus Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2849 E Captain Dreyfus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2849 E Captain Dreyfus Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2849 E Captain Dreyfus Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2849 E Captain Dreyfus Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2849 E Captain Dreyfus Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2849 E Captain Dreyfus Ave offers parking.
Does 2849 E Captain Dreyfus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2849 E Captain Dreyfus Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2849 E Captain Dreyfus Ave have a pool?
No, 2849 E Captain Dreyfus Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2849 E Captain Dreyfus Ave have accessible units?
No, 2849 E Captain Dreyfus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2849 E Captain Dreyfus Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2849 E Captain Dreyfus Ave has units with dishwashers.

