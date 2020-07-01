2838 North 70th Drive

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Darling 3 Bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Maryvale! This home is a single story home with tile throughout. Inside features a kitchen, family room, 3 bedrooms, and 2 baths. One small dog under 25 pounds ok with $45 per month pet rent. Ready for immediate move in!



$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $160 refundable cleaning deposit. $949 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.