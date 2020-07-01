All apartments in Phoenix
2838 North 70th Drive

2838 North 70th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2838 North 70th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Darling 3 Bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Maryvale! This home is a single story home with tile throughout. Inside features a kitchen, family room, 3 bedrooms, and 2 baths. One small dog under 25 pounds ok with $45 per month pet rent. Ready for immediate move in!

$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $160 refundable cleaning deposit. $949 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2838 North 70th Drive have any available units?
2838 North 70th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2838 North 70th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2838 North 70th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2838 North 70th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2838 North 70th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2838 North 70th Drive offer parking?
No, 2838 North 70th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2838 North 70th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2838 North 70th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2838 North 70th Drive have a pool?
No, 2838 North 70th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2838 North 70th Drive have accessible units?
No, 2838 North 70th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2838 North 70th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2838 North 70th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2838 North 70th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2838 North 70th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

