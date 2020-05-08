2831 E Pinchot Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub yoga

Very Slick 3 story Loft Row Home, 3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Baths *** Former Model *** Hardwood Floors *** Thick Granite Countertops & Paprika Cherry Cabinets *** Stainless Steel Appliances *** 2-car Garage *** Spiral Staircase to Loft/3rd Bedroom *** 9' ceilings *** Community Pool + Spa *** Gated Auto Entry *** Available June 1st *** Great Room *** All Bedrooms Ensuite *** Shotgun Windows *** End Unit *** w/ Direct Loft Balcony w/ Direct Views of Piestewa Peak *** Close to everything - Biltmore Fashion Park, Esplanade, LGO, Vig, Doughbird, The Porch, Manuels & Tee Pee are all 5 minutes away. Chelsea's Kitchen, North Italia, North Italia, & Steak 44 are just a little further. Madison Improvement Club Yoga, Orangetheory, Village Health Club, and LA Fitness are all nearby, as well.