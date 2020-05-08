All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 16 2020 at 1:30 PM

2831 E Pinchot Avenue

2831 East Pinchot Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2831 East Pinchot Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Very Slick 3 story Loft Row Home, 3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Baths *** Former Model *** Hardwood Floors *** Thick Granite Countertops & Paprika Cherry Cabinets *** Stainless Steel Appliances *** 2-car Garage *** Spiral Staircase to Loft/3rd Bedroom *** 9' ceilings *** Community Pool + Spa *** Gated Auto Entry *** Available June 1st *** Great Room *** All Bedrooms Ensuite *** Shotgun Windows *** End Unit *** w/ Direct Loft Balcony w/ Direct Views of Piestewa Peak *** Close to everything - Biltmore Fashion Park, Esplanade, LGO, Vig, Doughbird, The Porch, Manuels & Tee Pee are all 5 minutes away. Chelsea's Kitchen, North Italia, North Italia, & Steak 44 are just a little further. Madison Improvement Club Yoga, Orangetheory, Village Health Club, and LA Fitness are all nearby, as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2831 E Pinchot Avenue have any available units?
2831 E Pinchot Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2831 E Pinchot Avenue have?
Some of 2831 E Pinchot Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2831 E Pinchot Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2831 E Pinchot Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2831 E Pinchot Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2831 E Pinchot Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2831 E Pinchot Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2831 E Pinchot Avenue offers parking.
Does 2831 E Pinchot Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2831 E Pinchot Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2831 E Pinchot Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2831 E Pinchot Avenue has a pool.
Does 2831 E Pinchot Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2831 E Pinchot Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2831 E Pinchot Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2831 E Pinchot Avenue has units with dishwashers.
