Beautiful Move-In ready home in highly desirable Fireside at Norterra Community! This nicely upgraded 2-story home is gated and within walking distance from Fireside Community Center and several hiking trails in the Sonoran Preserve. This home features beautiful wood-like tile flooring, granite kitchen counters, birch cabinetry, stainless steel gas appliances, upstairs loft, upstairs laundry, and an extended covered patio in backyard. Come see today, it will not last long!