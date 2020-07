Amenities

GORGEOUS- RARE lakefront condo! Totally updated and beautifully furnished - just bring your toothbrush. Everything is here for you - dishes, linens, etc. New maple cabinets throughout w granite. Tile and stone floors, wet bar...and all of this only 25' feet from the lake! Enjoy the colorful sunsets daily! Jogging path around lake - PREMIERE property in all of the entire division ! Fireplace and lakeside patio for your enjoyment! This one won't last long! Rental is for a minimum of 1 fantastic year. :-)MLS keybox is on hose bib to right of sidewalk to front door