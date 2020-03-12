2501 W Belmont Ave Apt 1

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony air conditioning internet access range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 internet access

$799 Total Move In Special if moved in by 06/25/2020! One bedroom apartment at I17 and Northern! Ready for Immediate Move In. Home is a ground floor unit with a neighbor on only one side. The apartment has 1 bedroom, one bath, living room and kitchen. Kitchen has stove and refrigerator. Apartment is fresh, clean, and has tile throughout. Private washer/dryer hook ups on patio. Rent includes landscaping. No Pets. Section 8 Considered.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Non-refundable Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $200 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $649 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/



Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at (480) 382-9681 so we can assist you!