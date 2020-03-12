All apartments in Phoenix
2501 W Belmont Ave Apt 1
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

2501 W Belmont Ave Apt 1

2501 West Belmont Avenue · (480) 382-9681
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2501 West Belmont Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Vista Income Estates

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$649

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
internet access
$799 Total Move In Special if moved in by 06/25/2020! One bedroom apartment at I17 and Northern! Ready for Immediate Move In. Home is a ground floor unit with a neighbor on only one side. The apartment has 1 bedroom, one bath, living room and kitchen. Kitchen has stove and refrigerator. Apartment is fresh, clean, and has tile throughout. Private washer/dryer hook ups on patio. Rent includes landscaping. No Pets. Section 8 Considered.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Non-refundable Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $200 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $649 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at (480) 382-9681 so we can assist you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 W Belmont Ave Apt 1 have any available units?
2501 W Belmont Ave Apt 1 has a unit available for $649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 W Belmont Ave Apt 1 have?
Some of 2501 W Belmont Ave Apt 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 W Belmont Ave Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2501 W Belmont Ave Apt 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 W Belmont Ave Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2501 W Belmont Ave Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2501 W Belmont Ave Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 2501 W Belmont Ave Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2501 W Belmont Ave Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 W Belmont Ave Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 W Belmont Ave Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 2501 W Belmont Ave Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2501 W Belmont Ave Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 2501 W Belmont Ave Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 W Belmont Ave Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 W Belmont Ave Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
