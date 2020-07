Amenities

Wonderful open floorpan. Recently remodeled with brand new wood-like porcelain flooring throughout common areas, new plush carpeting in bedrooms, new granite countertops in kitchen with large island. Large pantry with tons of storage. Upgraded bathroom with new, vanity, tub, tile. New lighting, freshly painted interior/exterior. 3 bedrooms with additional den/office. In a great neighborhood, convenient to amenities and freeway. Come take a look!