All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2388 W DUSTY WREN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2388 W DUSTY WREN Drive
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM

2388 W DUSTY WREN Drive

2388 West Dusty Wren Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2388 West Dusty Wren Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85085
Sonoran Foothills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this stunning house your new home! The front exterior boasts a covered porch entrance, low-maintenance, beautifully landscaped yard, and a charming balcony, while the backyard offers a covered patio area, a privacy fence, and all the outdoor space you'll need for weekend entertaining, along with access to the two-car garage for your convenience. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish laminate flooring throughout, cozy bedrooms with lots of closet space, an open layout, and a kitchen equipped with granite countertops, updated appliances, recessed lighting, and a breakfast bar. Make this your client's dream home and show today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2388 W DUSTY WREN Drive have any available units?
2388 W DUSTY WREN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2388 W DUSTY WREN Drive have?
Some of 2388 W DUSTY WREN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2388 W DUSTY WREN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2388 W DUSTY WREN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2388 W DUSTY WREN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2388 W DUSTY WREN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2388 W DUSTY WREN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2388 W DUSTY WREN Drive offers parking.
Does 2388 W DUSTY WREN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2388 W DUSTY WREN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2388 W DUSTY WREN Drive have a pool?
No, 2388 W DUSTY WREN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2388 W DUSTY WREN Drive have accessible units?
No, 2388 W DUSTY WREN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2388 W DUSTY WREN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2388 W DUSTY WREN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College