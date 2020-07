Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace oven

This charming red brick house is located in the great Loma Linda neighborhood. It has been fully renovated, plus indoor laundry. It offers two separate family and entertaining areas. It sits on an over sized irrigation lot with beautiful mature landscaping. The spacious 600 sqft detached garage can accommodate two cars plus plenty of space for work shop.