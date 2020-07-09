All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:56 PM

2239 E EDNA Avenue

2239 East Edna Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2239 East Edna Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Take a look at this spacious home in Phoenix! This four bedroom home has a two car garage and lovely desert landscape in the front. Lots of picture windows throughout, great room flows to the living room and eat in kitchen. Steps to dining area, stainless steel appliances, granite counter top with lots of space, built in microwave, lots of cabinet room. Indoor laundry with washer/dryer hook up, custom color tile in a bedroom, three guest rooms have access to a 3/4 bath and a full bath with dbl sink. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and a full bath with dbl sink, separate shower/tub. Covered patio in the backyard with green grass and palm trees. This one is sure to sell fast, make it your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2239 E EDNA Avenue have any available units?
2239 E EDNA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2239 E EDNA Avenue have?
Some of 2239 E EDNA Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2239 E EDNA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2239 E EDNA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2239 E EDNA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2239 E EDNA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2239 E EDNA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2239 E EDNA Avenue offers parking.
Does 2239 E EDNA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2239 E EDNA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2239 E EDNA Avenue have a pool?
No, 2239 E EDNA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2239 E EDNA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2239 E EDNA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2239 E EDNA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2239 E EDNA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

