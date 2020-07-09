2239 E EDNA Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Take a look at this spacious home in Phoenix! This four bedroom home has a two car garage and lovely desert landscape in the front. Lots of picture windows throughout, great room flows to the living room and eat in kitchen. Steps to dining area, stainless steel appliances, granite counter top with lots of space, built in microwave, lots of cabinet room. Indoor laundry with washer/dryer hook up, custom color tile in a bedroom, three guest rooms have access to a 3/4 bath and a full bath with dbl sink. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and a full bath with dbl sink, separate shower/tub. Covered patio in the backyard with green grass and palm trees. This one is sure to sell fast, make it your new home today!