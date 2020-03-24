21 E HARMONT Drive

Amenities

Stunning Calvis Wyant 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath (plus large bonus room)! This fabulous home with direct access to the Murphy Bridle Path offers beautiful flooring, soaring ceilings, fireplace, formal living and dining area, stunning open kitchen with breakfast bar, island, modern white cabinets, wine cooler, 6 burner VIKING stove, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, built-in GE Monogram fridge and amazing counter tops. A double door entry leads you into the master retreat with a private entrance to the backyard, double sink, jetted tub and custom walk-in closet. The home also features a large utility room, balcony, and terrific backyard with a fire pit, covered patio, built-in BBQ, storage shed and and rock water feature. This home truly has everything!