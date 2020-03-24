All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 21 E HARMONT Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
21 E HARMONT Drive
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:20 AM

21 E HARMONT Drive

21 East Harmont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21 East Harmont Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning Calvis Wyant 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath (plus large bonus room)! This fabulous home with direct access to the Murphy Bridle Path offers beautiful flooring, soaring ceilings, fireplace, formal living and dining area, stunning open kitchen with breakfast bar, island, modern white cabinets, wine cooler, 6 burner VIKING stove, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, built-in GE Monogram fridge and amazing counter tops. A double door entry leads you into the master retreat with a private entrance to the backyard, double sink, jetted tub and custom walk-in closet. The home also features a large utility room, balcony, and terrific backyard with a fire pit, covered patio, built-in BBQ, storage shed and and rock water feature. This home truly has everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 E HARMONT Drive have any available units?
21 E HARMONT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 E HARMONT Drive have?
Some of 21 E HARMONT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 E HARMONT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21 E HARMONT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 E HARMONT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21 E HARMONT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 21 E HARMONT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21 E HARMONT Drive offers parking.
Does 21 E HARMONT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 E HARMONT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 E HARMONT Drive have a pool?
No, 21 E HARMONT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21 E HARMONT Drive have accessible units?
No, 21 E HARMONT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21 E HARMONT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 E HARMONT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College