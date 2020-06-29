208 East Griswold Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WOW!!! PERFECT 4 BED 2 BATH HOME NEAR CENTRAL PHOENIX! Charming updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Laminate flooring throughout. Beautiful backyard with plenty of room for Summer BBQ's. It does not get better than THIS HOME!!! Nestled in the Central Commons and Minutes from the 51, I-17, shopping, dinning, and entertainment! Don't let this one slip away!



Available now!



Call Jaimee Jenkins at (480) 909-4264 or email me jaimee@brewerstrattonpm.com. View all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit is equal to 1 month’s rent (75% Refundable)

12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non-refundable (some breed restrictions)

$195 One time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

