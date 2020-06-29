All apartments in Phoenix
208 East Griswold Road

208 East Griswold Road · No Longer Available
Location

208 East Griswold Road, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WOW!!! PERFECT 4 BED 2 BATH HOME NEAR CENTRAL PHOENIX! Charming updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Laminate flooring throughout. Beautiful backyard with plenty of room for Summer BBQ's. It does not get better than THIS HOME!!! Nestled in the Central Commons and Minutes from the 51, I-17, shopping, dinning, and entertainment! Don't let this one slip away!

Available now!

Call Jaimee Jenkins at (480) 909-4264 or email me jaimee@brewerstrattonpm.com. View all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 month’s rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non-refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 East Griswold Road have any available units?
208 East Griswold Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 East Griswold Road have?
Some of 208 East Griswold Road's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 East Griswold Road currently offering any rent specials?
208 East Griswold Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 East Griswold Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 East Griswold Road is pet friendly.
Does 208 East Griswold Road offer parking?
No, 208 East Griswold Road does not offer parking.
Does 208 East Griswold Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 East Griswold Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 East Griswold Road have a pool?
No, 208 East Griswold Road does not have a pool.
Does 208 East Griswold Road have accessible units?
No, 208 East Griswold Road does not have accessible units.
Does 208 East Griswold Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 East Griswold Road does not have units with dishwashers.

