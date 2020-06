2049 W BLOOMFIELD Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

##WOW!## BEAUTIFUL 2BD TOWNHOUSE**ELEGANT TILE FLOORS IN DOWNSTAIRS LIVING, DINING, KITCHEN AND ALL 3 BATHROOMS!**KITCHEN FEATURES OAK CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTERS + MODERN STAINLESS SMOOTH TOP RANGE, MICROWAVE, REFRIGERATOR AND DISHWASHER**SPACIOUS UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS WITH PLUSH CARPET**BALCONY OFF OF MASTER BEDROOM**TOTAL OF 3 BATHROOMS - 1/2 BATH DOWNSTAIRS, FULL BATH OFF OF UPSTAIRS HALL AND 1/2 BATH OFF OF MASTER BEDROOM**PRIVATE CARPORT WITH LARGE STORAGE ROOM**WASHER/DRYER FURNISHED**NEW TENANT TO MAKE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING WITH 24 HOUR PHONE NOTICE DURING LAST 30 DAYS OF LEASE**ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING INSIDE**50% OF CLEANING DEPOSIT IS NON-REFUNDABLE - COVERS ADMINISTRATION FEE**