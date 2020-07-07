2048 E Heartwood Ln

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/da1627c039 ---- Gorgeous home located in the beautiful Contessa Bella gated community with all of the bells and whistles one would expect in a luxury home. This two story home has four spacious bedroom and two full baths located upstairs and great room concept on the first floor with and open kitchen and half bath. The entire home has hard surface large tile flooring with granite accents and stylish deco bands of stone.There is also a two car garage. The side yard offers an adorable garden area and easy low maintenance landscaping. This home also has solar panels on the roof and offers super low electric cost. The community has a large pool and spa area, BBQ\'s, covered picnic areas and a wonderful grass volleyball court and is gated. Enter the community off of 20th Street GC #8402 home is located on the north side of the drive in the last row of homes. STATUS: Vacant PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive text or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION: 1743 FLOORING: Tile GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stainless Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher. White energy efficient washer and dryer PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities which are electric with the benefits of Solar and $100.00 per month water bill. YEAR BUILT: 2013 YARD: Side yard with a small flower garden. Additional Amenities: Great North Phoenix neighborhood with easy access to freeways and shopping. Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Community pool HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078 All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696



