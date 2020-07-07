All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2048 E Heartwood Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2048 E Heartwood Ln
Last updated May 10 2019 at 1:22 PM

2048 E Heartwood Ln

2048 East Heartwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2048 East Heartwood Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
volleyball court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/da1627c039 ---- Gorgeous home located in the beautiful Contessa Bella gated community with all of the bells and whistles one would expect in a luxury home. This two story home has four spacious bedroom and two full baths located upstairs and great room concept on the first floor with and open kitchen and half bath. The entire home has hard surface large tile flooring with granite accents and stylish deco bands of stone.There is also a two car garage. The side yard offers an adorable garden area and easy low maintenance landscaping. This home also has solar panels on the roof and offers super low electric cost. The community has a large pool and spa area, BBQ\'s, covered picnic areas and a wonderful grass volleyball court and is gated. Enter the community off of 20th Street GC #8402 home is located on the north side of the drive in the last row of homes. STATUS: Vacant PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive text or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION: 1743 FLOORING: Tile GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stainless Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher. White energy efficient washer and dryer PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities which are electric with the benefits of Solar and $100.00 per month water bill. YEAR BUILT: 2013 YARD: Side yard with a small flower garden. Additional Amenities: Great North Phoenix neighborhood with easy access to freeways and shopping. Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Community pool HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078 All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696

Access Gate Ceiling Fan Courtyard Disposal Dryer Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2048 E Heartwood Ln have any available units?
2048 E Heartwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2048 E Heartwood Ln have?
Some of 2048 E Heartwood Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2048 E Heartwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2048 E Heartwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2048 E Heartwood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2048 E Heartwood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2048 E Heartwood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2048 E Heartwood Ln offers parking.
Does 2048 E Heartwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2048 E Heartwood Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2048 E Heartwood Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2048 E Heartwood Ln has a pool.
Does 2048 E Heartwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 2048 E Heartwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2048 E Heartwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2048 E Heartwood Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College