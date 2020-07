Amenities

pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool

This amazing home is move in ready! Super clean, newer flooring throughout. Tri-level home with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. 1 bedroom, or office on the bottom level, 2 other bedrooms with full baths on 3rd floor. Main living space on 2nd floor. Kitchen area has room for table plus there is a formal dining room in the large open living area. Located right across the street from the community park and walking distance to the pool. Great location close to freeways and shopping.