Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:37 AM

19623 N. 49th Ave.

19623 North 49th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19623 North 49th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
This fantastic NE Glendale home is in immaculate condition and features a private pool in the backyard! Open floor-plan with separate living & family rooms & great kitchen with breakfast bar & pantry. All three bedrooms are upstairs including the spacious master suite with private bath featuring double sinks and two closets. Private backyard has covered patio with mounted TV and sparkling diving pool! Pool service is included in rent! NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19623 N. 49th Ave. have any available units?
19623 N. 49th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 19623 N. 49th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
19623 N. 49th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19623 N. 49th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 19623 N. 49th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 19623 N. 49th Ave. offer parking?
No, 19623 N. 49th Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 19623 N. 49th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19623 N. 49th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19623 N. 49th Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 19623 N. 49th Ave. has a pool.
Does 19623 N. 49th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 19623 N. 49th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 19623 N. 49th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 19623 N. 49th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19623 N. 49th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 19623 N. 49th Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
