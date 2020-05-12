1950 W Davis Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Located in picture perfect gated community - just Steps away from lush GREENBELT, kids play area and RESORT STYLE SWIMMING POOL! This spacious home boasts high ceilings, stylish 18'' tile downstairs, wood laminate flooring, making it easy to add your own personality! DESIGNER touches throughout, including Upgraded kitchen with attached dining area. Plenty of counter space and cabinets with stainless steel appliances. Laundry room located downstairs off garage. Master suite with 3/4 bath, double sink vanity, and large walk in closet. Quaint patio, perfect for entertaining. Don't miss the opportunity to live in this impeccably maintained home!