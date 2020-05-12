All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1950 W Davis Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1950 W Davis Road
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:22 AM

1950 W Davis Road

1950 West Davis Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1950 West Davis Road, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Located in picture perfect gated community - just Steps away from lush GREENBELT, kids play area and RESORT STYLE SWIMMING POOL! This spacious home boasts high ceilings, stylish 18'' tile downstairs, wood laminate flooring, making it easy to add your own personality! DESIGNER touches throughout, including Upgraded kitchen with attached dining area. Plenty of counter space and cabinets with stainless steel appliances. Laundry room located downstairs off garage. Master suite with 3/4 bath, double sink vanity, and large walk in closet. Quaint patio, perfect for entertaining. Don't miss the opportunity to live in this impeccably maintained home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1950 W Davis Road have any available units?
1950 W Davis Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1950 W Davis Road have?
Some of 1950 W Davis Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1950 W Davis Road currently offering any rent specials?
1950 W Davis Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1950 W Davis Road pet-friendly?
No, 1950 W Davis Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1950 W Davis Road offer parking?
Yes, 1950 W Davis Road offers parking.
Does 1950 W Davis Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1950 W Davis Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1950 W Davis Road have a pool?
Yes, 1950 W Davis Road has a pool.
Does 1950 W Davis Road have accessible units?
No, 1950 W Davis Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1950 W Davis Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1950 W Davis Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College