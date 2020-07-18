19427 N 33RD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fabulous rental in amazing location! Renovated 3 bedroom/2 bath/2 car garage. Light and bright large living area with living room/dining room combination. Kitchen, with newer stove, microwave and dishwasher, over looks family room with gas fireplace and eat in kitchen. Split bedroom plan with separate shower and tub in master bath and double sinks. Covered patio with play pool. Walk to Quail Run Elementary, minutes to Paradise Valley Community College, the 51 and Desert Ridge. Rental includes pool and landscape service. Get here before it's gone! For your convenience please review: https://housing.az.gov/sites/default/files/documents/files/AZ-Residential-Landlord-Tenant-Act-Jan-2018.pdf