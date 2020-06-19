18416 N CAVE CREEK Road

Amenities
Vacation in Style in this Wonderful Resort Community. Fully Furnished Large Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condo overlooking the Pool, Neutral Carpet Throughout, Spacious Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and all Black Appliances, Pantry, in unit Laundry Room, full size Washer & Dryer, Covered Patio with Beautiful View of Pool, Large Walk in Closet, Master Bath. Built in Desk for Activity Planning. All Utilities Included in Rent. Gated Community includes Club House, Business Center, Fitness Center, Outdoor Grills, Resort Style Pool, Spa & Entertainment Center with Pool Table.