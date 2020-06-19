All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:39 PM

18416 N CAVE CREEK Road

18416 North Cave Creek Road · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18416 North Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2013 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 924 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
Vacation in Style in this Wonderful Resort Community. Fully Furnished Large Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condo overlooking the Pool, Neutral Carpet Throughout, Spacious Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and all Black Appliances, Pantry, in unit Laundry Room, full size Washer & Dryer, Covered Patio with Beautiful View of Pool, Large Walk in Closet, Master Bath. Built in Desk for Activity Planning. All Utilities Included in Rent. Gated Community includes Club House, Business Center, Fitness Center, Outdoor Grills, Resort Style Pool, Spa & Entertainment Center with Pool Table.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18416 N CAVE CREEK Road have any available units?
18416 N CAVE CREEK Road has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18416 N CAVE CREEK Road have?
Some of 18416 N CAVE CREEK Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18416 N CAVE CREEK Road currently offering any rent specials?
18416 N CAVE CREEK Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18416 N CAVE CREEK Road pet-friendly?
No, 18416 N CAVE CREEK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18416 N CAVE CREEK Road offer parking?
No, 18416 N CAVE CREEK Road does not offer parking.
Does 18416 N CAVE CREEK Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18416 N CAVE CREEK Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18416 N CAVE CREEK Road have a pool?
Yes, 18416 N CAVE CREEK Road has a pool.
Does 18416 N CAVE CREEK Road have accessible units?
No, 18416 N CAVE CREEK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 18416 N CAVE CREEK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18416 N CAVE CREEK Road has units with dishwashers.
