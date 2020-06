Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pool fireplace bbq/grill

CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BACKSPLASH, WHITE CABINETS, TON'S OF TILE AND A LOVELY BACKYARD WITH POOL, WATERFALL & BUILT IN BBQ AREA! OWNER PAINTING GREEN TO NEUTRAL COLOR TO MATCH REST OF HOME. ABSOLUTELY STUNNING HOME AND CLOSE TO EVERYTHING!!! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS INCREDIBLE HOME WITH ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. TENANT TO KEEP UP LANDSCAPING. POOL SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT. LOW MAINT LANDSCAPING. LOVELY A MUST SEE!!