Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18411 N. 30th. Pl.

18411 North 30th Place · No Longer Available
Location

18411 North 30th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
18411 N. 30th. Pl. - Charming Move In Ready 3 Bed 2 Bath In Phoenix! Appliances Included! - Union Hills & 32nd. St. - CALL NOW! - Charming move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Phoenix! Located off of Union Hills & 32nd. St.! - Cul-De-Sac Lot! Beautiful entry with plush carpet and tile in all the right areas! Vaulted ceilings and open floor plan. Nice size backyard with patio and more! Appliances Included! Close to shopping, dining, and easy access to 51 Freeway. This one won't last long at this price!
Pets depending on landlord approval. No large dogs or aggressive breeds please.

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

(RLNE4643686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

