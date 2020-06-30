All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 18 2020

18402 North 17th Avenue

Location

18402 North 17th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1725 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $144 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1581..

A beautiful renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home with a swimming pool is move-in ready! Open concept living room and kitchen that features tile floors, kitchen island and plenty of counter-tops! Sun room and much more! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining with a wonderful swimming pool that includes weekly maintenance! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18402 North 17th Avenue have any available units?
18402 North 17th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 18402 North 17th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18402 North 17th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18402 North 17th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 18402 North 17th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 18402 North 17th Avenue offer parking?
No, 18402 North 17th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 18402 North 17th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18402 North 17th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18402 North 17th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 18402 North 17th Avenue has a pool.
Does 18402 North 17th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18402 North 17th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18402 North 17th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18402 North 17th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18402 North 17th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 18402 North 17th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

