Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:42 PM

18402 North 10th Drive

18402 North 10th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18402 North 10th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18402 North 10th Drive have any available units?
18402 North 10th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 18402 North 10th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18402 North 10th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18402 North 10th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18402 North 10th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18402 North 10th Drive offer parking?
No, 18402 North 10th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18402 North 10th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18402 North 10th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18402 North 10th Drive have a pool?
No, 18402 North 10th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18402 North 10th Drive have accessible units?
No, 18402 North 10th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18402 North 10th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18402 North 10th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18402 North 10th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18402 North 10th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
