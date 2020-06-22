All apartments in Phoenix
18037 North 40th Street
Last updated March 31 2019 at 4:52 PM

18037 North 40th Street

18037 N 40th St · No Longer Available
Location

18037 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful move in ready 2 bedroom 2.5 bath unit. Lots of paved parking in complex! Across from the park! Nice backyard space. This one won't last long at this price! Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
NO PETS
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18037 North 40th Street have any available units?
18037 North 40th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 18037 North 40th Street currently offering any rent specials?
18037 North 40th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18037 North 40th Street pet-friendly?
No, 18037 North 40th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18037 North 40th Street offer parking?
Yes, 18037 North 40th Street does offer parking.
Does 18037 North 40th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18037 North 40th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18037 North 40th Street have a pool?
No, 18037 North 40th Street does not have a pool.
Does 18037 North 40th Street have accessible units?
No, 18037 North 40th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18037 North 40th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18037 North 40th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18037 North 40th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18037 North 40th Street has units with air conditioning.
