Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1702 East Bell Road
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:50 AM

1702 East Bell Road

1702 East Bell Road · No Longer Available
Location

1702 East Bell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in gated Phoenix community. This beautiful home features vaulted ceilings, two-tone paint, dark wood flooring, neutral carpet, balcony, and blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen with lots of cabinets, granite countertops, and black appliances. Nice size living room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath. HOA landscaping, water, sewer, and garbage included! Two car garage. Community offers pool and clubhouse.

Pets: No Pets

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-pa...

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 East Bell Road have any available units?
1702 East Bell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1702 East Bell Road have?
Some of 1702 East Bell Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 East Bell Road currently offering any rent specials?
1702 East Bell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 East Bell Road pet-friendly?
No, 1702 East Bell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1702 East Bell Road offer parking?
Yes, 1702 East Bell Road offers parking.
Does 1702 East Bell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 East Bell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 East Bell Road have a pool?
Yes, 1702 East Bell Road has a pool.
Does 1702 East Bell Road have accessible units?
No, 1702 East Bell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 East Bell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1702 East Bell Road does not have units with dishwashers.

