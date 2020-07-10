1702 East Bell Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in gated Phoenix community. This beautiful home features vaulted ceilings, two-tone paint, dark wood flooring, neutral carpet, balcony, and blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen with lots of cabinets, granite countertops, and black appliances. Nice size living room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath. HOA landscaping, water, sewer, and garbage included! Two car garage. Community offers pool and clubhouse.



Pets: No Pets



APPLY NOW:

This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-pa...



We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.