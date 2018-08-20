All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 16631 N 59TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
16631 N 59TH Place
Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:47 PM

16631 N 59TH Place

16631 North 59th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16631 North 59th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***FOR RENT*** This beautiful, spacious, 4 bed, 2400SF, home is in one of the best locations in Scottsdale. Located in the 85254 zip code, minutes from 101 and 51. Great for families in a great neighborhood. Bright & naturally well-lit home. The home has a 3 car garage, large kitchen, private backyard, high ceilings, loft area, even 2 balconies! 4th bedroom can be used as an office (with its own balcony). The home has been freshly painted and a re-model of kitchen & bathroom. Current pictures of how it used to look. Come see the transformation today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16631 N 59TH Place have any available units?
16631 N 59TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16631 N 59TH Place have?
Some of 16631 N 59TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16631 N 59TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
16631 N 59TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16631 N 59TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 16631 N 59TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16631 N 59TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 16631 N 59TH Place offers parking.
Does 16631 N 59TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16631 N 59TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16631 N 59TH Place have a pool?
No, 16631 N 59TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 16631 N 59TH Place have accessible units?
No, 16631 N 59TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16631 N 59TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16631 N 59TH Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College