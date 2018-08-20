16631 N 59TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

***FOR RENT*** This beautiful, spacious, 4 bed, 2400SF, home is in one of the best locations in Scottsdale. Located in the 85254 zip code, minutes from 101 and 51. Great for families in a great neighborhood. Bright & naturally well-lit home. The home has a 3 car garage, large kitchen, private backyard, high ceilings, loft area, even 2 balconies! 4th bedroom can be used as an office (with its own balcony). The home has been freshly painted and a re-model of kitchen & bathroom. Current pictures of how it used to look. Come see the transformation today!